Sent shivers through my body: 26/11 survivor reacts to Dhurandhar's red screen scene

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has taken the country by storm. Fans all over the internet enthusiastically are sharing memes and dancing to its hit songs. But amidst the excitement, one moment that recently surfaced online offered a sobering reminder of India’s terrifying past. A 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor shared their reaction to the film, reflecting on the trauma of that harrowing incident.
The film, which draws inspiration from some of the gut-wrenching incidents the country has ever seen, depicted each moment of terror in perfect precision. Among these is one of India’s most tragic and unforgettable tragedies the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. It took away the lives of the innocent and the ones who survived, were succumbed to years of trauma and fear. Over the years, many filmmakers brought the tragedy to the silver screen with the intention to showcase the hatred the other nation has for us and how people suffered.
Dhurandhar delves deep into the world of Indian spies, showcasing how secrets are guarded and operations unfold. One intense scene depicts the 26/11 attacks, where the protagonist, despite his best efforts, cannot prevent the tragedy. A real-life attack survivor has now reacted to this scene, saying it sent chills down her spine, while also praising Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar for their powerful portrayal in the film.
On Tuesday, the survivor who is also an author, Rajita Bagga, took to X and shared her reaction to the powerful scene. Posting the very pictures of the scenes from the film she wrote, “I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga . We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours .”
She went on and added, “The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. To hear what the handlers were instructing the terrorists to do , how brutal, inhuman and disgusting it was - just sent shivers through my body. 17 years have passed but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core .”
Praising the creators she wrote, “Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers @AdityaDharFilms for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes. That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation.”