Sent shivers through my body: 26/11 survivor reacts to Dhurandhar's red screen scene

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has taken the country by storm. Fans all over the internet enthusiastically are sharing memes and dancing to its hit songs. But amidst the excitement, one moment that recently surfaced online offered a sobering reminder of India’s terrifying past. A 26/11 Mumbai attack survivor shared their reaction to the film, reflecting on the trauma of that harrowing incident.

26/11 survivor reacts to Dhurandhar and shares how things went down, and also praises Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh

The film, which draws inspiration from some of the gut-wrenching incidents the country has ever seen, depicted each moment of terror in perfect precision. Among these is one of India’s most tragic and unforgettable tragedies the 26/11 terrorist attack at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace. It took away the lives of the innocent and the ones who survived, were succumbed to years of trauma and fear. Over the years, many filmmakers brought the tragedy to the silver screen with the intention to showcase the hatred the other nation has for us and how people suffered.