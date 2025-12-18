Dev opens up about Projapati 2, working with Mithun Chakraborty and why being a good human comes before every label
His fans and producers call him Bengal’s megastar. But when you meet actor Dev, he comes across as humble as a boy next door. A prankster on sets, Dev has no airs of a megastar. The unassuming actor takes us through his Christmas release, Projapati 2, which coincides with his birthday (December 25), in this candid chat with Indulge. Excerpts:
How has your character Joy evolved in Projapati 2?
This character has no relation to the character I played in Projapoti. It is a completely new plot with new characters. I’m playing a chef for the first time. I am a single father in the film, and my on-screen father, Mithun Chakraborty, wants to see me settle down with a partner again. We have tried our best to give the film our all, since there are a lot of expectations from the audience when a film carries forward the Projapoti name.
To avoid repetition in the narrative, sequels don’t always directly continue the first film’s storyline. How did you approach that?
It’s not like Projapoti ended somewhere and this film continues from there. There is no connection between the end of Projapoti and the beginning of Projapati 2. There are two main characters, Mithun Chakraborty and I. In Projapoti, the father tries to get his son married, but ultimately the son gets his father married. In Projapati 2, the father tries to get his son remarried. So, the theme is similar, but otherwise there is no connection between the stories. It’s a film about bonding.
You have played a chef in this film. Do you know how to cook?
No. When I stayed in a hostel, I learnt to make Maggi, boiled eggs, and omelettes. But I love tea. People who know me are aware that I am very fussy about my tea. With just a sip, I can tell if it is good or bad. For example, when I visit Rukmini Maitra’s elder brother in Delhi, I have to make the morning tea for everyone. I love milk tea; sometimes I like it with ginger. But otherwise, I eat anything that is offered to me.
The fact that your father had a catering business, does he feel bad that you don’t know how to cook?
Not at all. My father never wanted my sister and me to get into his business. He wanted me to be a computer engineer and told me that I should never work in the kitchen. He never taught me cooking. If I ever accidentally entered the kitchen, he would shoo me out to keep me away from this profession.
The on-screen bonding you share with Mithun da as father and son is very touching.
This story mirrors my relationship with my father in some ways. This film started with Atanu da saying, “This is Gurupada’s story.” My father’s name is Gurupada, so we first shot Mithun’s scenes where he is addressed as Gurupada. My nickname is Raju, and my mother’s name is Ganga. In the film, my on-screen mother (played by Shakuntala Baruah) is named Ganga, I’m Raju, and Mithun is Gurupada. When we went to London to shoot and named the film Projapati 2, we felt these names would give us strength. Finally, it changed during dubbing; those who can lip-read will notice that where it originally said “Gurupada” it became “Gour Chakraborty.”
So in real life too, does your family try to get you married?
Yes, they do, though not in as exaggerated a manner as shown in the film. But the silent pressure is always there.
How do you avoid the topic at home?
I listen. Even today, when I was leaving home, my mom said something along those lines. I just said, “Yes, okay.”
Your fans are also quite scared about you becoming the ‘Salman Khan of Tollywood.’
People are just concerned, and it all comes from love. But marriage is a very sensitive subject. No matter what I say, it will be in the headlines. So, I always avoid the subject. Projapati 2 is about marriage, so this question will definitely come up. I will get married, and I will let you know the day I do.
Is it difficult for stars like you to know whether a partner truly loves you or your fame?
Not everyone comes into your life because of your fame or films. I am lucky in that sense. Whoever is there in my life is there because of me, and we have been together for a long time.
As an actor, Mithun Chakraborty’s talent is unquestionable. What did you learn from working so closely with him?
A lot — both good and bad. Mithun is like a friend now. Of course, he’s like a father, but we can talk about anything. If we sit together, people around us would go crazy laughing, wondering what’s happening, and that chemistry reflects on screen. I learnt how to lift a simple dialogue with depth and how to internalise a character and still main- tain an aura. A star is always a star. Even at this age, the hunger and dedication he has are incredible. Working with him is my fortune, and people have loved our chemistry. We are planning one or two more scripts together.
You’ve done both mainstream and parallel cinema. How do you choose a script now?
There are two things at work. Sometimes I do films like Tekka to save Dev the actor; at times, to save Dev the producer, I choose films like Kacher Manush. Sometimes I choose films like Dhumketu for the actor in me, and sometimes Projapati 2 for the producer in me. To maintain the image of a star, I also need to do films like Khadaan or Raghu Dakat. Ten years down the line, when people discuss me, they should see my body of work. And I am my own biggest competition. This Christmas, the only film I am competing with is Projapati 2. The audience should not feel that I have played it safe as an actor.
Dev the megastar, Dev the actor, Dev the MP, and Dev the producer—which identity is closest to you?
Being a good human being matters most. In every role, your behaviour defines you. Earlier, people were identified by their shoes; today, they’re identified by their behaviour. Pretence doesn’t last—eventually, your true self comes through. Being a good human always comes first.
Imagine for one day you’re not a megastar, not an MP. Just an ordinary man, with no cameras following you. How would you spend that day?
I would spend it with my family, probably at home, doing nothing special. Just being around people who don’t expect anything from me.
You’ve acted with Mithun Chakraborty and Paran Bandyopadhyay. As an actor, who do you place ahead?
To compare them, you have to be in their league — and I haven’t reached there yet. Paran da is a university, an institution of acting. Mithun da is a megastar and a legend who represented Bengal. Both are incredibly skilled actors and wonderful human beings, and I share a very good relationship with them.
You came from a humble background and struggled before achieving stardom. What is your advice to new actors?
Patience is crucial, along with dedication, discipline, and hard work. Opportunities can come anytime, so you have to be prepared. Today, there are so many producers. In our time, there was only SVF. I remember sitting jobless for a year. No Bengali director worked with me; I had to bring Shankar from the South. My advice to newcomers is to be patient and handle social media intelligently. Many talented people don’t know how to balance content. Social media can make or break careers.
What are your upcoming projects?
I’ll announce them in January.