Paddington, Wonka director set to helm Labubu movie

Sony’s long-in-development Labubu movie has taken a major step forward with a high-profile creative hire. As per reports, Paul King, best known for directing the first two Paddington films and Timothee Chalamet-starrer Wonka has signed on to direct and produce the project. One of the Paddington films even held the title of best-reviewed movie of all time for a period.

Sony is reportedly working closely with Pop Mart, the Chinese retail powerhouse which manufactured the Labubu dolls. The mini furry dolls were created by Kasing Lung, a Hong Kong–born artist who later moved to the Netherlands, where his exposure to European folklore helped inspire The Monsters series that introduced Labubu.

The collectables have surged in popularity, particularly in the fashion segment and Pop Mart’s use of blind-box packaging, pop-up events, and scarcity-based marketing also helped its hype.