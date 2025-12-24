Flames wins Best International Film at Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival 2025

Flames, helmed by Ravi Shankar Kaushik and presented by Suparn S Varma, has just bagged the Best Film in the International Category at the Nepal Human Rights International Film Festival (NHRIFF) 2025, marking a major milestone in the film’s steadily growing international journey.

NHRIFF is a globally respected platform that champions cinema that engages deeply with human rights and social realities. The platform has a strong track record of spotlighting films that have achieved international recognition. Some of the past award-winning projects include All We Imagine As Light, which won Best International Feature last year, Nepalese filmmaker Devi for Best Nepal Filmmaker; and Writing With Fire, which screened at NHRIFF in 2023 before earning global acclaim. With this victory, Flames joins a distinguished lineage of films that provoke meaningful conversations around justice and dignity.

Shot in rural Haryana, Flames offers an intimate and unflinching portrait of a family navigating intense personal and social pressures. Rooted in realism, the film examines family relationships, caste politics, and survival with restraint and emotional honesty. Its raw performances and understated storytelling have resonated strongly with international audiences, a response that director Ravi Shankar Kaushik described as deeply affirming. “Receiving this award at a festival dedicated to human rights is deeply meaningful,” he said, adding that Flames is “a very personal film,” and it is encouraging to see it connect with audiences beyond India.

The film’s screening at NHRIFF drew a strong turnout and was followed by engaged discussions with viewers and festival delegates. The jury praised Flames for its sensitive handling of complex themes and its clear, grounded narrative approach—qualities that presenter and producer Suparn S Varma believes are central to the film’s journey. “This recognition reaffirms our belief in supporting independent cinema that engages honestly with social realities,” he noted.

The producers echoed this sentiment and reflected on the collective effort behind the film. Suuniil Jaiin said the award that the validates the sincerity and collective effort behind the film while Shivam Gupta added that it was rewarding to see the film resonate on an international platform for its honesty and performances.

Flames is produced by Suparn S Varma, Rashi Aggarwal, Suuniil Jaiin, Aditya Joshi, and Shivam Gupta, with Jasdev Singh, Arpita Raghuwanshi, and Neeraj Joshi serving as co-producers. The film is a collaboration between Alankritaa and Cult Digital.

