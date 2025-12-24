Peaky Blinders movie teaser: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in ‘The Immortal Man’

The movie is set in Birmingham in 1940 and unfolds against the backdrop of World War II. Pulled out of a self-imposed exile, Tommy is forced to confront his darkest and most dangerous challenge yet as he returns to a bombed Birmingham and becomes involved in secret wartime missions, facing new threats as he reckons with his past and rising national stakes.

Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson join the cast in pivotal, mysterious roles.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said about his return back in June 2024.

Sophie Rundle will return as Ada Thorne, Tommy Shelby’s sister, while Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy reprise their roles as trusted Shelby associates Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong. The film is directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed multiple episodes of the series.

Peaky Blinders first debuted on the BBC in 2013 and found acclaim soon; it wrapped up its six-season run in 2022.