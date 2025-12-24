Peaky Blinders movie teaser: Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby in ‘The Immortal Man’

Four years after audiences last said goodbye to the Shelby family, Birmingham’s most infamous gang is back, this time on the big screen. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a feature-length continuation of the beloved crime drama. The film will hit select theatres on March 6 before streaming globally on Netflix from March 20.
Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy reprises his iconic role as Tommy Shelby, the boss of the powerful crime gang Peaky Blinders, based in post–World War I Birmingham. In the series finale, Tommy's Shelby fate was left uncertain after he finds out his terminal tuberculoma diagnosis was a lie orchestrated by Nazis, and he rides off.
The war veteran mob boss who rise from a life of street crime to political influence has a new challenge in the Peaky Blinders movie which also has some new cast members.
The movie is set in Birmingham in 1940 and unfolds against the backdrop of World War II. Pulled out of a self-imposed exile, Tommy is forced to confront his darkest and most dangerous challenge yet as he returns to a bombed Birmingham and becomes involved in secret wartime missions, facing new threats as he reckons with his past and rising national stakes.
Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson join the cast in pivotal, mysterious roles.
“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of ‘Peaky Blinders.’ This is one for the fans,” Murphy said about his return back in June 2024.
Sophie Rundle will return as Ada Thorne, Tommy Shelby’s sister, while Stephen Graham and Ned Dennehy reprise their roles as trusted Shelby associates Hayden Stagg and Charlie Strong. The film is directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed multiple episodes of the series.
Peaky Blinders first debuted on the BBC in 2013 and found acclaim soon; it wrapped up its six-season run in 2022.