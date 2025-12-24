Raashii Khanna wraps up shooting Ustad Bhagat Singh film, shares a special message

Raashii Khanna’s much-anticipated Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has officially wrapped their last schedule of shoot, marking an important milestone for the high-profile project. Headlined by Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, the film has been one of the most-awaited Telugu releases, generating strong buzz since its announcement.

Raashii Khanna shares a message as she wraps up the shoot of her much-awaited Telugu film

Taking to social media to mark the occasion, Raashii pens down a special message as the project concluded the journey on the film. Posting a wrap-up picture, she expressed how special the experience has been, captioning, “As Ustad Bhagat Singh wraps, 2025 comes to a meaningful close. ♥️

Thankful for the journey, the people, and the lessons this year gave me. Here’s to endings that open doors to better beginnings. ✨” Her note reflected both pride and warmth, offering fans a glimpse into the camaraderie built on set over the course of the shoot.

Check out the post: