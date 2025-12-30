Hrithik Roshan might lead Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit, as per reports

As per reports, talks are still at a very preliminary stage, but it will be interesting to see if Hrithik eventually comes on board, especially since Hrithik and Farhan have already collaborated on the very successful 2011 film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Hrithik has proved his mettle with the action genre several times and his performance in YRF's War films also help his chances of being picked for Don 3.

Expectations around Don 3 are understandably high, given the franchise’s legacy. The character was originally portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in the 1978 classic and later reimagined by Shah Rukh Khan in the 2006 and 2011 films. Reports suggest the makers are keen to cast someone with established star power and a strong track record to do justice to that legacy.

It is believed that the search for a new lead began after Ranveer Singh exited the project following the major success of Dhurandhar. While there has been no official confirmation from either the actor or the production team, Ranveer is reportedly shifting focus to Jai Mehta’s upcoming film Pralay.