Kaushik Ganguly and Kaushik Sen on Srijit Mukherji’s ambitious adaptation of justice, bias and morality

KG: Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is one of my favourite texts. I watched the original teleplay in black and white as a student, and it left me dumbfounded. How can 12 people in a single room hold your attention for over two hours? That’s the strength of the story. This adaptation was nostalgic for me, reminding me that good content doesn’t need elaborate backdrops or designer costumes. Plus, working alongside so many dear friends from the industry every day was a rare and wonderful experience.

KS: The original script was brilliant, and Srijit’s approach stayed true to its essence. The uncoordinated coordination between 12 distinct characters needed a lot of preparation, and I was drawn to how each of them was written with such depth.