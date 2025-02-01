Kaushik Ganguly and Kaushik Sen on Srijit Mukherji’s ambitious adaptation of justice, bias and morality
Srijit Mukherji’s Shotyi Bole Shotyi Kichhu Nei is a gripping exploration of justice, morality, and personal bias. Inspired by the timeless classic 12 Angry Men or Ek Ruka Hua Faisla in Hindi, this adaptation dives into the nuances of contemporary society through the perspectives of 12 individuals locked in an intense debate. In an exclusive conversation with actors Kaushik Ganguly (KG) and Kaushik Sen (KS), we uncover the magic behind this ensemble drama, their take on the characters they portray, and the experience of being part of such an ambitious adaptation. Excerpts:
What excited you most about being part of a modern adaptation of this iconic narrative?
KG: Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is one of my favourite texts. I watched the original teleplay in black and white as a student, and it left me dumbfounded. How can 12 people in a single room hold your attention for over two hours? That’s the strength of the story. This adaptation was nostalgic for me, reminding me that good content doesn’t need elaborate backdrops or designer costumes. Plus, working alongside so many dear friends from the industry every day was a rare and wonderful experience.
KS: The original script was brilliant, and Srijit’s approach stayed true to its essence. The uncoordinated coordination between 12 distinct characters needed a lot of preparation, and I was drawn to how each of them was written with such depth.
The movie explores morality, justice, and personal bias. How did you prepare to bring these complex themes to life through your character?
KG: My character is the spine of the story. The real magic lies in how Srijit has directed us. As actors, we performed to the best of our abilities, but I’m sure what we’ll see on screen will have nuances we didn’t even realise during the shoot.
KS: Some characters seem simple on the surface but are tricky to portray. My character had layers that challenged me, but also felt familiar in surprising ways.
How do you think Srijit approached this project differently?
KG: Srijit excels in transforming stories. Just like he did in Autograph and Jatishwar, he’s taken this text and infused it with his vision. He’s a hard taskmaster but in the best way—he knows how to bring out the best in his actors.
KS: The dialogues, situations, and shots are crafted to create tension and bring out the individual conflicts among the characters. Srijit ensured every detail aligned with the film’s vision.
Were there moments on set where you debated your character’s perspective?
KG: Even if I felt conflicted, I stuck to the text—it’s the heart of the story. The fun lies in how the characters’ masks of civility fall off, revealing their raw emotions.
KS: I could relate very well to my character, so there wasn’t much internal debate.
What layers does your character add to this gripping verdict drama?
KG: My character brings depth and subtlety through his uncertainty. Predictability kills the beauty of storytelling, and this film avoids that trap.
Did the stage-like elements in the film feel like an extension of your theatre experience?
KS: While the film has a theatrical feel, cinema has its own language—camera angles, edits, and other elements bring a realism that sets it apart from theatre.
If you had to describe the movie in one word, what would it be?
KG: Puzzle.
KS: Introspection.
Were there any memorable off-screen moments during filming?
KG: Shooting a scene in chest-deep water while seated on submerged chairs was dangerous but unforgettable. Srijit, of course, stayed unfazed—he’s a hard taskmaster in the best way.
KS: The adda sessions were incredible. We discussed everything from politics to contemporary Bengali cinema and acting.
How do you think audiences will react to the film?
KS: This story is contemporary, with each actor bringing their genuine reactions to the table. I believe the audience will feel the magic that was created on set.