Akash Kashyap on his bold short film ‘Trail of White’

Director, cinematographer and writer of Trail of White, Akash Kashyap, deals with a delicate yet thought provoking subject in his short. Summing up gender delegation and inequalities in a span of approximately 15 minutes, he presents a mature narrative which questions pre-established norms in the society and feeds the soul of the audience with questions and debates.

The narrative goes back and forth brilliantly oscillating between the protagonist’s hardships and struggles in the beginning and culminates to a successful career despite a long drawn battle to establish and make the society accept their identity. Kashyap intelligently uses colours to focus on predetermined gender specific roles in the society and allocates ‘white’, the colour symbolising purity, to the protagonist who represents the gender neutral community. This sparks the conversation about recognising one through colour and gender assignments even though commonstance saying goes that everyone is equal.

Through various techniques and art forms including storytelling, cinematography, acting and specifically the clever use of mime, he builds up on the protagonist’s journey. Their journey depicted through ignorance, neglect, bullying, loneliness, battling with finding one’s true identity, combating societal pressures and expectations, often being misunderstood were brilliantly reflected through the actions and expressions in this majorly silent film. What makes Kashyap’s film stand out is its simplicity in projecting facts and the ability to make it connect to the audience. The colour scheme also plays a major part in keeping the audience glued to the short.

As his hard-work got its breakthrough screening at the ninth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival held last December at Guwahati, we speak to him on the sidelines of the event on his inspirations, dealing with the sensitivity of the subject, prominent themes and more.

Excerpts: