Akash Kashyap on his bold short film ‘Trail of White’
Director, cinematographer and writer of Trail of White, Akash Kashyap, deals with a delicate yet thought provoking subject in his short. Summing up gender delegation and inequalities in a span of approximately 15 minutes, he presents a mature narrative which questions pre-established norms in the society and feeds the soul of the audience with questions and debates.
The narrative goes back and forth brilliantly oscillating between the protagonist’s hardships and struggles in the beginning and culminates to a successful career despite a long drawn battle to establish and make the society accept their identity. Kashyap intelligently uses colours to focus on predetermined gender specific roles in the society and allocates ‘white’, the colour symbolising purity, to the protagonist who represents the gender neutral community. This sparks the conversation about recognising one through colour and gender assignments even though commonstance saying goes that everyone is equal.
Through various techniques and art forms including storytelling, cinematography, acting and specifically the clever use of mime, he builds up on the protagonist’s journey. Their journey depicted through ignorance, neglect, bullying, loneliness, battling with finding one’s true identity, combating societal pressures and expectations, often being misunderstood were brilliantly reflected through the actions and expressions in this majorly silent film. What makes Kashyap’s film stand out is its simplicity in projecting facts and the ability to make it connect to the audience. The colour scheme also plays a major part in keeping the audience glued to the short.
As his hard-work got its breakthrough screening at the ninth Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival held last December at Guwahati, we speak to him on the sidelines of the event on his inspirations, dealing with the sensitivity of the subject, prominent themes and more.
Excerpts:
What was the primary inspiration behind Trail of White?
The idea came while watching a YouTube video about a gender reveal ceremony in the USA. I wondered, “What if the child was transgender?” That thought stayed with me, and I built the story around it.
How did you conceptualise the use of colour as a metaphor in the narrative?
Society often assigns blue to boys and pink to girls, even casually in gifts. But we haven’t given colour to transgender individuals. I chose white for my protagonist, symbolising purity and divine blessing, as transgender people are also children of god.
Were there any specific incidents or moments that shaped the storyline?
Yes, the story of Joyita Mondal, India’s first transgender judge in West Bengal, deeply inspired me. Her journey motivated me to craft my protagonist’s narrative.
What role do you think dialogue or the absence of it plays in the storytelling?
Sometimes, the silence of a character speaks volumes more than a dialogue. Moreover, like any other art form, cinema too is an art form with its narrative nuances, which matters the most in the end.
How has Trail of White been received by audiences so far?
The response has been overwhelming. Viewers have praised the unique concept and narrative, calling it unlike anything they’ve seen before.
What challenges did you face in addressing such a complex subject?
There were many. My guru ji advised me to drop the idea, saying it wouldn’t attract a wide audience. Friends warned me of potential controversy. Budget constraints and a tight shooting schedule added pressure, but my father believed in me, and my crew stood by me. Without their support, this wouldn’t have been possible.
How do you envision the film’s impact on conversations about gender?
I want this film to spark rooted conversations about acceptance. The trans community doesn’t need sympathy but acknowledgement. If my film changes even one person’s mindset, it will be more rewarding than any award.
Are there plans for more films that explore similar socially relevant topics?
Not yet, but I’d love to work on similar stories in the future.