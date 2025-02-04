Sohum Shah’s ‘Crazxy’ poster unveiled, teaser drops tomorrow!

Written and directed by Girish Kohli (Mom, Kesari), Crazxy is an intense thriller about a father’s redemption. Backed by Sohum Shah Films, known for unique storytelling, the film is set to deliver a fresh cinematic experience. The poster hints at a visually gripping and fast-paced story, promising a thriller like never before.

Sohum Shah’s transformation for the role has already caught attention, adding to the mystery around the film. The motion poster, released earlier, has also sparked interest among fans. Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh Shah and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain as co-producer, Crazxy will hit theatres on February 28, 2025. With the teaser dropping tomorrow, the countdown has begun.