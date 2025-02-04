Vineeth Kumar on the re-release of ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha’ after 36 years

Actor Vineeth Kumar, who portrayed Chandu in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, shares his thoughts on the film’s re-release after 36 years.

Originally released in 1989, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha was a major box office success. Starring Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Madhavi, Balan K. Nair, and Captain Raju in pivotal roles, the film was widely praised for its outstanding performances and exceptional craftsmanship. It was produced by PV Gangadharan under Grihalakshmi Productions.

Speaking about how it feels to see the film re-released, he says, “It’s a great feeling! I am truly excited—not just because I will be watching my childhood come alive after 36 years, but as a passionate cinephile, experiencing this classic on the big screen with Atmos sound quality will be incredible.”

He continues, “I feel that the film’s impact and relevance remain strong, allowing modern audiences to connect with it just as they did when it was first released. The themes, relationships, and conflicts in the film remain universally relatable, proving that human emotions transcend time. Its strong character portrayals and storytelling by M.T. sir will resonate with both longtime fans and new-age cinema lovers.”

Speaking about the importance of watching such a classic film, he says, “Revisiting masterpieces like this on the big screen with enhanced sound and visuals offers a fresh perspective and a renewed appreciation for the artistry of legendary filmmakers. It’s a rare opportunity to celebrate the film’s legacy and its lasting impact on cinema.”

Reflecting on how this re-release is a tribute to the late producer, he adds, “His contribution to the industry is truly invaluable. I got this golden opportunity through PVG He was the one who encouraged me to participate in the audition. His commitment and passion for cinema have made this film a timeless classic. The re-release is made possible by his daughters, and it’s a tribute to his hard work and artistic sensibility.”