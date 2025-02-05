‘Gethu’ Dinesh takes on dual roles in upcoming comedy-action film ‘Karuppu Pulsar’

Actor Dinesh, fondly called ‘Attakathi’ Dinesh after the success of his debut film Attakathi, and later dubbed ‘Gethu’ Dinesh following his hit Lubber Pandhu, is set to showcase his versatility by playing dual roles for the first time in his upcoming film Karuppu Pulsar.

Directed by debutant Murali Krish, the film is produced by Dr. Sathya M of Yasho Entertainment.

Set against the vibrant backdrops of Chennai and Madurai, Karuppu Pulsar is described as a commercial entertainer that blends comedy with thrilling twists.

Sources close to the production team reveal that the postproduction work has been completed, and the makers are now planning the film’s release. Dinesh will play two contrasting roles in the film: one as a man from Madurai and the other as a Chennai youngster.

The story revolves around the unexpected encounters and the challenges these two characters face when they meet, with the duo navigating their way through various hurdles.

The film is expected to have a strong comedic element while keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with its racy turns. The makers believe it will appeal to viewers of all age groups.

Director Murali Krish shared, "While there have been many Tamil films with double-action heroes, Karuppu Pulsar will stand out. It’s an out-and-out comedy that will keep you laughing throughout. The idea for the film came from the Black Pulsar in Polladhavan and the Jallikattu protests."

Krish also mentioned the film’s special sequence shot during a live Jallikattu event in Madurai, where Dinesh performed without any doubles. “His dedication was remarkable. Dinesh embraced the bulls professionally, as any champion would, and this performance truly elevates the film,” the director added.

The film was shot across Chennai and Madurai in just 28 days, and with Lubber Pandhu’s success, Karuppu Pulsar is expected to be another treat for Dinesh's fans.

In addition to Dinesh’s dual roles, the film features Reshma Venkat and Madhunika as the female leads. Mansoor Ali Khan, Kalaiarasan, Saravanan Subbiah, Prince Ajay, and Prankster Rahul also play important roles.

The film’s music, penned by Inbaraj Rajendran, is complemented by cinematography by Bhaskar Aarumugam, editing by Sasi Thatche, and sound design by T. Udhayakumar.