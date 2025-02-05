‘Padmaavat’ returns to theatres tomorrow: Here’s why you can’t miss it

Seven years after its historic release, Padmaavat returns to theatres tomorrow, on February 6, promising audiences a chance to relive its grandeur. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus set new benchmarks in Indian cinema with its breathtaking visuals, opulent sets, exquisite costumes, and soul-stirring music. A cinematic masterpiece that redefined storytelling, Padmaavat remains an iconic film that continues to captivate audiences.

Unforgettable characters

From Rani Padmavati’s grace to Alauddin Khilji’s menacing presence, Padmaavat brought history to life with unforgettable performances. Deepika Padukone embodied elegance and resilience, Shahid Kapoor exuded bravery as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh delivered a career-defining act as the ruthless Khilji. Their portrayals left an indelible mark, making these characters truly timeless.

A musical extravaganza

With a soundtrack that seamlessly blended grandeur and emotion, Padmaavat gifted us with unforgettable melodies. From the mesmerizing Ghoomar and the hauntingly powerful Khalibali to the soul-stirring Ek Dil Ek Jaan and Binte Dil, every track added depth to the storytelling, creating a musical experience that still resonates.

Show-stopping costumes

The film’s costumes were nothing short of a visual spectacle. Rani Padmavati’s intricately designed lehengas radiated royal elegance, while Maharawal Ratan Singh’s regal attire reflected his valour. Alauddin Khilji’s dark, armour-clad look perfectly captured his menacing persona. Every detail transported audiences back in time, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship.

Larger-than-life sets

Bhansali’s artistic vision came to life through Padmaavat’s opulent sets, which recreated the grandeur of Rajputana history. From the breathtaking palace interiors to the awe-inspiring battle and Jauhar sequences, every frame was designed to be a visual marvel.