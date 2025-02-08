‘Amaran’ director pays tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan’s parents on 100th day of film's theatrical run

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his blockbuster film Amaran, which is based on the life of the courageous Major Mukund Varadarajan, recently expressed his deep respect for the late hero's parents. In a heartfelt message to them, he acknowledged their immense sacrifice and shared that the entire nation looks up to them.
In a post on X, celebrating the film's remarkable 100-day run in theatres, Rajkumar wrote, “Words can't fully capture my feelings for you, Appa Varadarajan sir and Amma Geetha ma’am. You are the true heroes who Major Mukund Varadarajan looked up to. To have raised and nurtured such an immortal hero, words fail in the face of your remarkable feat. All I can say is thank you for your incredible heart. You will always be loved, just like Amaran will be. #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran.”
The director also expressed his gratitude towards Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, for allowing the team to bring the hero's life to the screen.
He wrote, “I wanted to share this on the 100th day of Amaran. Dear Indhu Rebecca Varghese ma’am, your elegance is unparalleled. Thank you for everything you are and for the decision you made. I’m forever grateful to you for allowing me and my team to immortalise Major Mukund Varadarajan’s life on cinema with your trust and understanding. You’ve left an indelible mark on my life and on everyone associated with Amaran. #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran.”
Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which produced the film, took to social media to express their gratitude for the audience's love and support. In a post, they wrote, "Your love, our journey! #Amaran100." Another tweet read, “Thank you all for making Amaran an unforgettable experience! Without you, this art would remain a dream—your love brings to life the story of a Braveheart. Thank you, audience, and the team of Amaran, for turning passion into a masterpiece. #Amaran100.”
Amaran, which was released on October 31 last year, was a major box office success, grossing over INR 325 crores worldwide.