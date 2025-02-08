‘Amaran’ director pays tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan’s parents on 100th day of film's theatrical run

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, known for his blockbuster film Amaran, which is based on the life of the courageous Major Mukund Varadarajan, recently expressed his deep respect for the late hero's parents. In a heartfelt message to them, he acknowledged their immense sacrifice and shared that the entire nation looks up to them.

In a post on X, celebrating the film's remarkable 100-day run in theatres, Rajkumar wrote, “Words can't fully capture my feelings for you, Appa Varadarajan sir and Amma Geetha ma’am. You are the true heroes who Major Mukund Varadarajan looked up to. To have raised and nurtured such an immortal hero, words fail in the face of your remarkable feat. All I can say is thank you for your incredible heart. You will always be loved, just like Amaran will be. #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran.”