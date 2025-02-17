Filmmaker Sandeep Singh brings together Prasoon Joshi and Pritam for 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has once again orchestrated a historic cinematic moment as he brings together the creative powerhouses—lyricist Prasoon Joshi, music maestro Pritam, and the acclaimed Rishab Shetty—for an epic tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This marks the first-ever collaboration between Joshi and Pritam, while Shetty steps into the role of a lifetime, portraying the legendary Maratha warrior on screen.

National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi, known for his evocative and deeply patriotic writing, is set to lend his poetic genius to the film. Speaking about his involvement, he shares: "Writing the lyrics for a film that celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a truly humbling experience. I am excited to bring the spirit of his bravery, leadership, and legacy through this film."

With Joshi’s stirring words, the film’s music is set to be an emotional powerhouse, capturing the essence of Shivaji Maharaj’s indomitable spirit.

For the first time in his illustrious career, music director Pritam takes on the challenge of composing for a historical epic. Known for delivering chartbusters across genres, he is crafting a soul-stirring score that befits the grandeur of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s journey. Sharing his excitement, he states: "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a story that deserves nothing less than a powerful and soulful score. I am thrilled to be chosen as the composer for a historical for the very first time, and I look forward to creating melodies that capture the essence of Shivaji Maharaj's valour and vision."

With Pritam’s expertise, the film’s music is expected to be both grand and emotionally compelling, adding depth to the storytelling.

The man behind this grand union, Sandeep Singh, has always had an eye for bringing together the best talent for projects that leave a lasting impact. Known for his work on blockbuster hits like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Rowdy Rathore, and Mary Kom, Singh is set to create a definitive cinematic tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, backed by some of the most celebrated names in the industry.

Bringing authenticity and scale to the project, the film will feature cutting-edge VFX, breathtaking action sequences, and meticulously crafted sets that transport audiences to the era of Shivaji Maharaj’s reign. National award-winning actor Rishab Shetty, known for his powerful performance in Kantara, will embody the valour and vision of India’s greatest warrior king, adding a compelling depth to the role.

Witness history being unfolded in cinemas globally with the arrival of the multilingual magnum opus, The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj slated to release on January 21, 2027 globally.