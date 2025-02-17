Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's reunion sparks massive fan demand for 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's recent reunion has sparked a wave of excitement among their fans, with many now eagerly hoping for a sequel to their iconic 2000 film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The two actors, who made their Bollywood debuts in the movie, were spotted together at a recent event, causing a frenzy on social media. As photos and videos from the reunion went viral, fans quickly took to social media, expressing their desire for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.

Ameesha shared a heartwarming photo with Hrithik on her social media handle, where both flashed their radiant smiles. For the caption, she wrote, “About last night — lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT — for me, you’ll always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the superstar later.” Fans flooded the post with comments, many of them expressing their hopes for a sequel.