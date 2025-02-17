Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's reunion sparks massive fan demand for 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2'

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's recent reunion has sparked a wave of excitement among their fans, with many now eagerly hoping for a sequel to their iconic 2000 film, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The two actors, who made their Bollywood debuts in the movie, were spotted together at a recent event, causing a frenzy on social media. As photos and videos from the reunion went viral, fans quickly took to social media, expressing their desire for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.
Ameesha shared a heartwarming photo with Hrithik on her social media handle, where both flashed their radiant smiles. For the caption, she wrote, “About last night — lovely evening with SONIA’s ROHIT — for me, you’ll always be my Duggu BROSNAN first and then @hrithikroshan the superstar later.” Fans flooded the post with comments, many of them expressing their hopes for a sequel.
One fan wrote, “Really looking forward to watching them toether as a lead pair opposite each other! Really wish a producer-director is reading this!! Big fan of @ameeshapatel @hrithikroshan.” Another fan eagerly commented, “Vote for - Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2.”
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, directed and produced by Rakesh Roshan, marked the Bollywood debuts of both Hrithik and Ameesha. The film, a romantic thriller, also starred Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, and Farida Jalal, among others. Upon its release on January 14, 2000, it became an instant blockbuster, grossing over 800 million rupees worldwide and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year globally.
Hrithik and Ameesha’s reunion took place at a star-studded event celebrating Netflix's The Roshans, attended by several prominent celebrities, including Rekha, Neetu Kapoor, Anu Malik, Saba Azad, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar, Jackie and Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, and many others. The reunion has reignited fans’ hopes for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 2, leaving them eagerly waiting for any updates.