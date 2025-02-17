Vijay and Genelia's 'Sachein' gears up for re-release; the actress calls it 'one of her best shoots ever'

Thalapathy Vijay and Genelia's Sachein, which hit screens in 2005, is all set to celebrate 20 years of release.The romantic comedy, which was a massive hit upon its release, will be re-released t (sic)his summer to celebrate its success, and Genelia took to social media to express her fondness for the film. The film also marked a significant milestone in Genelia's career.
Responding to an announcement by producer Kalaippuli S Thanu about the re-release, Genelia tweeted, “Sachein - Has my heart always (sic),” a sentiment she has carried since the film’s release. Thanu acknowledged her tweet with a simple, “Thank you!”
Genelia also took the opportunity to thank the producer for the memorable experience of filming, writing, “Thank you sir for giving me Sachein and treating me so well throughout the shoot... One of my best shoots ever.”
Directed by John Mahendran, Sachein became a major success in 2005, with Vijay and Genelia leading the cast. The film also featured Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu in her Tamil debut. The plot revolved around the titular character Sachein, played by Vijay, and his love interest Shalini, portrayed by Genelia. The star cast also comprised versatile actors like the late Raghuvaran, Vadivelu, Santhanam and others. The film went on to gross four times its production cost, earning widespread acclaim.
The film’s cinematography, which was one of its highlights, was by Jeeva and editing by V T Vijayan. Music by Devi Sri Prasad was a massive hit and the songs Vaadi Vaadi, Kannmoodi Thirakkumbothu, Va Va Va En Thalaiva, Gundu Manga Thoppukkulle, were all massive hits.