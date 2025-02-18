Anil Kapoor celebrates 42 years of Mani Ratnam's 'Pallavi Anu Pallavi', lauds Ilaiyaraaja's timeless music

Released in 1983, Pallavi Anu Pallavi was notable for several reasons. It marked the directorial debut of the acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who went on to become one of the finest in Indian cinema. The film also showcased the talents of cinematographer Balu Mahendra and editor B Lenin, both revered figures in Tamil cinema. The soundtrack, composed by Ilaiyaraaja, added to the film’s iconic status, with both its songs and background score receiving widespread acclaim.

The film featured Anil Kapoor alongside Lakshmi and Kiran Vairale, and the film won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Screenplay. Balu Mahendra also won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Cinematographer for his work on the film.

Pallavi Anu Pallavi laid the foundation for a long and successful collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja, with the two going on to create nine more successful films together, including films like Mouna Ragam, Thalapathi, Nayakan, Agni Natchathiram, Geethanjali, Anjali, to name a few.