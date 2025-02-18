Filmmaker Dibya Chatterjee on his horror comedy, ‘Omorshongi’

A

The original story was conceived by Aritra Sengupta, who wrote the first draft of the film. He then shared it with Vikram Chatterjee, who found the story compelling and passed it along to Abhinav. Recognising its potential, Abhinav brought it to me, which is how I became involved in the project.

From that point on, Aritra and I collaborated closely, refining and expanding the screenplay. While the original idea and foundation of the story belong to Aritra, I contributed significantly through multiple rewrites, ultimately shaping the final draft. Throughout the process, we made substantial changes—not just in the narrative structure but also in the character arcs, pacing, and especially the ending, ensuring that the story evolved in the most impactful way possible.