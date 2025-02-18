Nivin Pauly to star in ‘Multiverse Manmadhan’, India’s first multiverse superhero film

Malayalam superstar Nivin Pauly is all set to play the lead in Multiverse Manmadhan, India's first-ever multiverse superhero film. Written and directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, the film promises to deliver an electrifying spectacle that merges action, mythology, and multiversal mysteries.

The recently unveiled title announcement poster has stirred excitement, featuring striking elements from different universes, hinting at the grand scale of the film. Co-written by debutants Anandhu S. Raj and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh Rajasekharan, this ambitious project will begin filming later this year.