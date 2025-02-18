Nivin Pauly to star in ‘Multiverse Manmadhan’, India’s first multiverse superhero film

Malayalam superstar Nivin Pauly is all set to play the lead in Multiverse Manmadhan, India's first-ever multiverse superhero film. Written and directed by Adithyan Chandrasekhar, the film promises to deliver an electrifying spectacle that merges action, mythology, and multiversal mysteries.
The recently unveiled title announcement poster has stirred excitement, featuring striking elements from different universes, hinting at the grand scale of the film. Co-written by debutants Anandhu S. Raj and Nithiraj, with creative collaboration from Aneesh Rajasekharan, this ambitious project will begin filming later this year.
Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly’s latest photos have taken social media by storm, going viral as eager fans await more updates on Multiverse Manmadhan.
The actor was last seen in Malayalee from India and is awaiting the release of his Tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which is a romantic psychological thriller written and directed by Ram and produced by Suresh Kamatchi. Music for the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by NK Ekambaram and editing by Mathi VS. The film was internationally premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam.