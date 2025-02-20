Bhoomika Meena on playing Seher in ‘Chidiya Udd’: ‘The role chose me’
Bhoomika makes a striking debut in Chidiya Udd, a high-octane crime thriller that delves into the gritty underbelly of society. Playing Seher—a woman navigating a dangerous world with resilience and quiet strength—Bhoomika brings a depth to the role that has already sparked conversation. In this exclusive chat with Indulge, she shares her journey to landing the part, her intense preparation, and what it was like to work on a series packed with action, drama, and nostalgia.
What drew you to the role of Seher, and how did you prepare for such a complex character?
There’s a lot to be drawn to, but like any new actor, I feel this part chose me. As for preparation, it started way before the audition. I have been training actively in acting, working with teachers across the country. When the opportunity came, I was prepared to give it my all. Although Seher’s profession was outside my exposure, I resonated with her spirit—coming to a big city like Bombay and facing its challenges head-on.
What kind of research went into portraying Seher authentically?
A lot of research went into it. Understanding Seher meant looking beyond her profession. I watched documentaries and spoke to people, including those from my village, where I learned about communities where sex work is generational. Many women in these communities see it as a means of independence. Understanding this perspective helped me respect and connect with Seher without judgment.
You’ve mentioned facing multiple auditions and clashing projects before securing Chidiya Udd. Was there a specific moment that felt like a sign from the universe?
I first auditioned for Chidiya Udd in early 2021, but it didn’t work out. Then it came back to me months later, and again for a third time. By then, I had undergone more training and workshops. That third audition felt like the universe giving me another chance to prove my growth as an actor. And this time, it worked.
Chidiya Udd has been described as having a 90s action masala feel. How does that nostalgia translate into the storytelling and your character’s journey?
That’s in the treatment—the makers have given it a 90s tonality. But for me, it’s about being absolutely honest to Seher’s story. Her struggles and emotions are real, no matter the era.
The show explores the underbelly of society but with a high-energy, cinematic treatment. What do you think makes it stand out from other crime thrillers?
The contrast of power. On one side, you have men who symbolise authority and control, and on the other, you have a girl from nowhere, standing against them. Seher, despite appearing powerless, finds inner strength to take on the world. That’s something everyone can resonate with—overcoming impossible odds.
Did Jackie Shroff give you any advice on set—his signature wisdom nuggets?
He told me, “Keep your heart open, keep your head down.” That really stuck with me.
How do you see the industry evolving for new talent like yourself?
We’re living in an age of abundance—opportunities and knowledge are accessible like never before. If you know what you want, there’s nothing stopping you. With OTT platforms opening new doors, learning and growth are no longer limited to privilege. If you’re determined, you’ll find a way. It’s an exciting time for actors.