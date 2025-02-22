Arya's 'Mr X' first-look poster out; film 'explores the spy world', say makers

Director Manu Anand’s highly anticipated action thriller, Mr X, delves into the world of espionage and is inspired by true incidents, producer Lakshman Kumar recently disclosed.

On Saturday, the team unveiled the film's first look poster, featuring a stellar cast that includes Arya, Gautham Karthik, Manju Warrier, Sarathkumar, Anagha, Athulya, Raiza Wilson, and Kaali Venkat, among others.

Lakshman Kumar later said, Mr X is inspired by a number of true events, specifically five actual threats to the country that were foiled by the intelligence agencies.”

The film, which took over 100 days to shoot, was filmed across various locations in India including Rajasthan, Hosur, Chennai, Mysore, and Tuticorin. Some sequences were also shot in Azerbaijan after initial plans to film in Uganda were altered.