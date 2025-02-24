'Drømmer' takes the top honour at the 75th Berlinale

Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud’s Drømmer won the prestigious Golden Bear at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday. The film, described by jury president Todd Haynes as a “meditation on love” that “cuts you to the quick with its keen intelligence,” triumphed over a diverse and competitive lineup.

Drømmer follows a teenage girl, played by Ella Øverbyer, who becomes infatuated with her French teacher. The film delves into the complexities of desire and self-discovery, particularly through the reactions of her mother and grandmother when they uncover her private writings. It serves as the third instalment in Haugerud’s trilogy, with Sex premiering at Berlin in 2024 and Love debuting at the Venice Film Festival the same year.

The Silver Bear, awarded to the runner-up, went to Brazilian director Gabriel Mascaro’s The Blue Trail, a dystopian drama exploring environmental and societal collapse. Argentine filmmaker Iván Fund’s The Message, a rural saga, won the Jury Prize, securing third place.

Chinese director Huo Meng received the Best Director award for Living the Land, a film set in the rapidly changing landscape of 1990s China. Meanwhile, Rose Byrne was named Best Performer for her role in Mary Bronstein’s If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You, in which she portrays an overwhelmed mother struggling with daily life. Andrew Scott took home the Supporting Performer trophy for his portrayal of composer Richard Rodgers in Richard Linklater’s Blue Moon.

The Berlinale, one of the world’s most politically engaged film festivals, concluded amid a charged atmosphere, coinciding with Germany’s parliamentary elections. The national vote, called seven months early due to the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition, has been dominated by debates on migration and economic recovery. The rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party has further intensified discussions, adding a layer of political tension to the festival’s closing days.

Despite the political backdrop, the festival remained a celebration of cinema’s power to reflect and challenge society. With Drømmer taking the top prize, the Berlinale reaffirmed its commitment to showcasing thought-provoking, socially conscious storytelling.