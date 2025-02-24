‘My Melbourne’ trailer dropped: Four real-life stories of hope, identity and resilience

Onir’s Nandini follows Indraneel, a queer Indian man who reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne for a ceremonial ritual. The film sensitively portrays their complex relationship, exploring themes of acceptance, grief and reconciliation.

Jules, which is directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of Sakshi, a newlywed woman who forms an unexpected friendship with Jules, a homeless woman. Their bond highlights the power of empathy and human connection.

Directed by Rima Das, Emma follows a talented deaf dancer struggling with self-doubt and discrimination. A chance encounter with another deaf performer inspires her to embrace her identity and strength.

Setara, a Kabir Khan directorial, brings to life the real story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl rebuilding her life in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. Finding solace in cricket, she navigates family tensions and past trauma while forging a new future.