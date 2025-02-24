‘My Melbourne’ trailer dropped: Four real-life stories of hope, identity and resilience

The much-anticipated trailer for My Melbourne is finally here, offering a compelling glimpse into four diverse, real-life-inspired stories set against the vibrant backdrop of Melbourne. Directed by renowned Indian filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir, the anthology explores themes of identity, resilience and human connection. The film is set for a theatrical release in India on March 14, 2025.
Onir’s Nandini follows Indraneel, a queer Indian man who reunites with his estranged father in Melbourne for a ceremonial ritual. The film sensitively portrays their complex relationship, exploring themes of acceptance, grief and reconciliation.
Jules, which is directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali, tells the story of Sakshi, a newlywed woman who forms an unexpected friendship with Jules, a homeless woman. Their bond highlights the power of empathy and human connection.
Directed by Rima Das, Emma follows a talented deaf dancer struggling with self-doubt and discrimination. A chance encounter with another deaf performer inspires her to embrace her identity and strength.
Setara, a Kabir Khan directorial, brings to life the real story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl rebuilding her life in Melbourne after fleeing the Taliban. Finding solace in cricket, she navigates family tensions and past trauma while forging a new future.
Each story in My Melbourne delves into the lives of individuals navigating personal and societal challenges while embracing inclusivity and self-discovery. With its powerful storytelling and diverse narratives, My Melbourne is ready to be a very emotional and thought-provoking cinematic experience.