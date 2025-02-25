'Devara: Part 1' to release in Japan

As part of the promotional campaign, NTR Jr has been engaging in media interactions and will personally visit Japan on March 22 to connect with his fans. Japan holds a special place in the actor’s journey, with his previous film RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, becoming a cultural sensation in the country. The film’s grand action sequences and gripping narrative captivated audiences, further cementing NTR Jr’s popularity in the region.

His admiration among Japanese cinephiles dates back to Student No. 1, which was a massive hit in the country. With Devara: Part 1, fans are eagerly awaiting another spectacular cinematic experience featuring their beloved star. NTR Jr’s portrayal of Devara, a formidable character navigating dangerous waters, is touted to be one of his most intense performances yet. The Japanese release of the film will further strengthen its global reach.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, NTR Jr has teamed up with acclaimed filmmaker Prashanth Neel, best known for K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. Their collaboration, tentatively titled NTRNeel, is currently being filmed in Hyderabad, with a massive sequence featuring over 2,000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City. NTR Jr is set to join the shoot in the upcoming schedule.