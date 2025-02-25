Vidhatri Bandi on making a comeback with John Abraham in 'The Diplomat'

Vidhatri Bandi on her comeback in The Diplomat with John Abraham

Speaking about the role, Vidhatri expressed her gratitude for this opportunity, especially after facing a challenging phase in her career. “It has been a year of struggle—actually, a couple of years. After Jalsa and Max, Min & Meowzaki, this opportunity means a lot, not just for me but for every artist who struggles. The journey teaches you so much, and I am truly grateful to finally have the chance to play opposite John Abraham.”

Reflecting on her experience working with John, she shared, “It was an incredible experience—our first time sharing the screen, and it was truly memorable. I hope we get more opportunities to work together in the future.”