All we know about the Russo Brothers’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ till now

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its next epic saga, Avengers: Doomsday, a film which promises to challenge audiences and redefine the MCU landscape. With Robert Downey Jr confirmed to play as the formidable Doctor Doom and the Russo brothers back in the director's chair, Doomsday is poised to be a pivotal chapter in the Multiverse Saga.

What will Joe and Anthony Russo’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be about?

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have referred to Avengers: Doomsday as “challenging” for the audience and themselves, suggesting a complicated story. The movie will be a continuation of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2025, has been shifted to May 1, 2026.

With Doctor Doom as its main villain, the movie promises to lead the way for Avengers: Secret Wars and continue investigating the effects of the multiverse, with possibly some incorporation from the X-Men universe and Deadpool. The actual plot specifics are kept under wraps, but this much is certain: Avengers: Doomsday will be an epic film event.

Confirmed and rumoured cast: A strong lineup