All we know about the Russo Brothers’ ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ till now

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its next epic saga, Avengers: Doomsday, a film which promises to challenge audiences and redefine the MCU landscape. With Robert Downey Jr confirmed to play as the formidable Doctor Doom and the Russo brothers back in the director's chair, Doomsday is poised to be a pivotal chapter in the Multiverse Saga.
What will Joe and Anthony Russo’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be about?
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have referred to Avengers: Doomsday as “challenging” for the audience and themselves, suggesting a complicated story. The movie will be a continuation of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and, initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2025, has been shifted to May 1, 2026.
With Doctor Doom as its main villain, the movie promises to lead the way for Avengers: Secret Wars and continue investigating the effects of the multiverse, with possibly some incorporation from the X-Men universe and Deadpool. The actual plot specifics are kept under wraps, but this much is certain: Avengers: Doomsday will be an epic film event.
Confirmed and rumoured cast: A strong lineup
The movie will have a galaxy of stars, including Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. The Fantastic Four team, featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, will reportedly also come into play, after their appearance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Though Tom Holland's Spider-Man and possible cameos by Chris Evans are speculative, the sheer magnitude of the film indicates a huge crossover event.
What to expect according to reports and fan theories
Some fan theories making rounds on social media state that Avengers: Doomsday is likely to put the Avengers in the middle of a multiversal war, with them having to face alternate Avengers and a host of villains. The movie will likely take hints from the Secret Wars comic book arc, possibly sending heroes to a planet of war and investigating the effects of multiversal invasion. Look for familiar faces in new roles, with the possibility of past heroes going rogue and new players, such as Wolverine or Ghost Rider, joining forces with darker entities.