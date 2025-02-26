Andrea Jeremiah turns producer with Kavin's action-packed film ‘Mask’

This isn't Andrea's first time playing an antagonist. She previously portrayed such a role in the critically acclaimed film Vada Chennai, directed by Vetri Maaran.

Kavin, who stars in the lead, also shared the first look posters, expressing pride in being part of the project and thanking the talented team, including director Vetri Maaran, composer GV Prakash, and Andrea herself.

Sources close to the production reveal that Mask will feature Kavin in an intense action-packed role, a first in his career. The posters of the film feature the intriguing phrase "Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maaran," leading to speculation that director Vetri Maaran may be portraying a character named Vaathiyaar.

The film has generated significant buzz, partly due to the involvement of National Award-winning composer GV Prakash, renowned cinematographer RD Rajashekar, and a talented crew. The film's editing is handled by Ramar, while art direction is led by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

Mask is produced by Andrea Jeremiah and SP Chockalingam and will be presented by Vetri Maaran's Grassroot Film Company. The film is nearing the completion of its shooting and is highly anticipated by film enthusiasts and fans alike.