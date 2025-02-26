Prithviraj promises a new side to Zayed Masood in ‘Empuraan’

He continued, “Zayed Masood, like every other character in this franchise written by Murali Gopy, has a backstory. He has his own world, his own history. What was that world like? How did Khureshi-Ab’ram enter his life? These are questions that will be explored in Empuraan."

Prithviraj also reflected on how Lucifer presented a complex world, and in Empuraan, that complexity will deepen further. "The number of characters increases, and you’ll see more settings and landscapes where the story unfolds. However, we believe the film will maintain a coherent narrative, and we hope the audience feels the same when they watch it,” he shared.

He also hinted at the developments after the first Lucifer film, where the Khureshi-Ab’ram underworld syndicate appeared invincible. “When Lucifer ended, we were left with the feeling that there was no force strong enough to take on the Khureshi-Ab’ram syndicate. But was that really true? Or was it a false assumption?" Prithviraj teased.

Directed by Prithviraj, L2: Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Subaskaran, with a story penned by Murali Gopy. The film features music by Deepak Dev, cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

The sequel to Lucifer, which released in 2019 and became a massive hit, is expected to hit theatres on March 27, 2025. With expectations running high, Empuraan is set to continue the thrilling saga, promising more action, intrigue, and character depth.