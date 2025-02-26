Randeep Hooda pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary

Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar

The film, which chronicles the life and struggles of Veer Savarkar, was a passion project for Randeep, who not only played the titular role but also directed, co-wrote, and co-produced the film. His tribute post highlighted Savarkar’s revolutionary contributions and the impact he had on India’s freedom movement.

Sharing his thoughts, Randeep reflected on the deep connection he formed with Savarkar’s story while working on the project. He wrote: “On his death anniversary, we remember Veer Savarkar, a pioneering figure in India’s struggle for independence. His work, The History of the First War of Indian Independence, redefined the 1857 uprising as a nationwide fight for freedom, inspiring generations of revolutionaries.

As the actor and director who had the privilege of portraying him, I’ve witnessed the depth of his commitment. Despite being sentenced to 50 years life imprisonment , and enduring Kaala Paani, Savarkar stayed steadfast in his belief that armed resistance was key to India’s independence. Though his contributions are often overlooked and misjudged, his vision of self-reliance, national pride, and a strong defense laid the foundation for India’s rise as a global power today.

Savarkar’s legacy remains as relevant today as it was then. #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #VeerSavarkar #LegacyOfFreedom”