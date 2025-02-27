Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi collaborate for Bharat Bala’s 'Mahasangam'

Upcoming feature film, Mahasangam, a powerful exploration of family, legacy, and music, set amid the world’s largest gathering of humanity – the Mahakumbh. The film delves into the complex dynamics of a father, son, and daughter caught in a poignant struggle over a musical inheritance, offering an evocative story of love, conflict, and the power of tradition.

Bharat Bala's Mahasangam is set amid Mahakumbh

The film stars an outstanding cast featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami in the lead roles. Mahasangam, directed by the visionary Bharat Bala, is renowned for his evocative storytelling and cinematic style. The film is enriched by the musical genius of AR Rahman.

Speaking about the film, Bala said, “Mahasangam is our tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh Mela, that concluded today. This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions, and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance and music, narrated through the three lead characters. I’m immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it. From the legendary AR Rahman coming on board to do the music to an absolutely outstanding cast and with the blessings of Ajoy Chakraborty, a stalwart of Hindustani classical music — each one of them adds something special to this journey”.