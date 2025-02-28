Director Abhijit Chowdhury shares insights from his film 'Dhrubor Ashchorjyo Jibon'

The idea behind director Abhijit Chowdhury’s Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon is centered on the choices we all face, and the consequences those choices have on our lives. Caught between the powerful and the powerless, the middle-class life often comes down to one question—should we hold on to our ideals or do whatever it takes to survive? Dhrubor Aschorjo Jibon explores this dilemma through four alternate versions of one man’s life. We speak with Abhijit, who breaks it down further for us.