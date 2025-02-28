Rishav Basu on playing Dhrubo in 'Dhrubor Ashchorjyo Jibon'
This year is a great one for actor Rishav Basu. Abhijit Chowdhury’s Dhrubor Ashchorjyo Jibon, which was lauded at the Kolkata Film Festival 2024, is releasing, in which Rishav plays the titular character. Last month, Rishav’s film Jodi Emon Hoto, which also starred Sean Banerjee and Ditipriya Roy was released at the theatres. Up next, he has Annapurna and Gopone Mod Charan, both slated to release in April, Academy of Fine Arts, in May, and the much-awaited Saralakkha Holmes, to be released in June.
Tell us about Dhrubor Ashchorjyo Jibon.
Dhrubor Ashchorjyo Jibon is every man’s story, situations, and how one’s life shapes after every turning point. It is like a butterfly effect theory, where even a small change can lead to bigger consequences. Dhrubo is such a character whose smallest decisions leads to large changes.
Did you relate to him at any point?
At some point, yes. Dhrubo is a common man who is trying to do something good, but to fulfill that, sometimes he resorts to crime. Most of us lie in a zone between morality and immorality, trying mostly to make the moral choices, but the situations are not always the same. This is probably the biggest factor of me relating to Dhrubo. Another thing I relate to Dhrubo is that he does everything for the love of his life. He’s a romantic person. He doesn’t show off but when his girlfriend’s family is in trouble, he takes the onus on himself.
Dhrubo seems to be a difficult character. How easy or difficult was it to become him?
I think playing every character is difficult. It is not you, at the end of the day. Since I have a very strong bond with Abhijit Chowdhury (we worked together in a web show called Turu Love), he always convinces me to play the character the way he would like it to be. There is usually a pre-production session where we read the characters and discuss them. So by the time we went to the floors, I think I knew who Dhrubo was and how Abhijit wanted Dhrubo to be.