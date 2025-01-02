Sudhanshu Rai returns with thrilling sci-fi supernatural film 'Baida', set to hit theatres in 2025

Sudhanshu Rai and Puneet Sharma, the creators of the cult horror-comedy Chaipatti, are set to return with a thrilling new project—Baida, a sci-fi supernatural thriller. Set to hit theatres in early 2025, this film promises to deliver an exciting mix of unexpected twists, captivating characters, and gripping storytelling, all against the backdrop of India's Hindi heartland.

The film stars Sudhanshu Rai, Sourabh Raaj Jain (best known for Mahabharat), Hiten Tejwani, and Tarun Khanna (of Lust Stories 2 fame). The team, who have been praised for their unique approach to genre filmmaking with past hits like Chaipatti and Chintaa Mani, are ready to expand their storytelling universe. Baida is a blend of sci-fi, supernatural elements, and larger-than-life characters that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Sudhanshu Rai, recognised for his work in sci-fi, detective, and thriller genres, shared his excitement, saying, “Baida continues our signature approach of making story the star. It's a complete package of mystery, surprises, and engaging characters that will captivate viewers. The success of Chaipatti and the encouragement from fans led me to direct, and now BAIDA will take these thrilling stories to a whole new level."

Puneet Sharma, director of Baida, echoed these sentiments, recalling the success of their previous projects. He mentioned, “Indian audiences are increasingly drawn to fresh and unconventional stories, and we’ve seen this with Chaipatti, Detective Boomrah, and Chintaa Mani. We believe Baida will resonate with moviegoers, offering them an exciting and original cinematic experience.”

The film also features Manisha Rai (from Detective Boomrah), Shobhit Sujay (known for Chaipatti and Chintaa Mani), along with Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Azad, and Pradeep Kabra in key roles. Edited by Pratheek Shetty, who worked on notable films like Kantara and 777 Charlie, Baida is a fresh blend of sci-fi, time travel, and supernatural elements, set in the Hindi heartland—an area traditionally associated with rom-coms and political dramas.

A significant portion of the film was shot near Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, capturing the region's authentic essence and local culture. The dialect of Bhojpuri is also prominently featured in the film. Local artisans and sculptors from Gorakhpur were involved in the film's Arts Department to ensure a true-to-life representation of the area.

With a story centered on an assassin seeking a new path, Baida promises to take audiences on an extraordinary journey filled with unexpected events and thrilling twists. The first look of the film will be unveiled in January 2025, generating even more anticipation for this unique sci-fi supernatural thriller.