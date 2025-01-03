‘Social media doesn’t nourish the work or life I want’: Andrew Garfield

British-American actor Andrew Garfield recently wrapped production on Ben Gregor’s The Magic Faraway Tree and Luca Guadagnino’s thriller After the Hunt, in which he stars alongside Julia Roberts, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Ayo Edebiri.

Garfield was in Marrakech recently for the 21st Marrakech International Film Festival as a member of the jury headed by Guadagnino. Alongside his official commitments, he found time out to interact with the members of the international press.

In the wide-ranging conversation, Garfield spoke about the privilege of watching non-English speaking films as a jury member, being able to play a variety of characters, the calculated choices he has made in his career thanks to the early experiences of working with master actors and filmmakers, the roles that have deeply resonated with him, his collaboration with Guadagnino, his new film We Live in Time, how he balances mainstream and arthouse films, and more.

Excerpts: