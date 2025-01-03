The newest poster of ‘Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ features Chandan Roy Sanyal as Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb

A special poster of the much-anticipated film Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan, that sees Rukmini Maitra as Binodiini Nati was unveiled on January 1, which introduces the very versatile actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of the revered Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee, at the Binodini Theatre in the presence of the cast and crew members. The unveiling happened a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee renamed Star Theatre as Binodini Theatre.
The film narrates the inspiring yet heart-wrenching journey of a young girl from the red-light district of North Kolkata who dared to dream of becoming a theatre sensation. Against all odds, she carved her path to stardom as Nati Binodini, a name that became synonymous with excellence in Bengali theatre. However, her rise was riddled with societal prejudice and challenges, as the shadow of her past continually threatened to overshadow her achievements.
Ram brings Binodini’s story to life, highlighting her struggles and triumphs as a “fallen woman” fighting for dignity in a male-dominated society. The film explores her journey through the vibrant yet oppressive theatre culture of 19th-century Bengal, enriched by its musical and dramatic heritage.
“Binodiini is more than just a biopic; it’s a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women who face relentless challenges in their pursuit of dreams. The inclusion of Chandan Roy Sanyal as Ramakrishna Paramhansa Dev is a pivotal element of the story, adding depth to the narrative. It was a pleasure to have worked with Rukmini on this project for the first time, I would like my audience to experience the life she has put in the role”, he said.
The unveiling of the poster marks the beginning of an emotional journey that delves into the complexities of society’s perception of women, the vibrant culture of Bengali theatre, and the enduring legacy of Nati Binodini.
The film also features an array of talented actors like Rahul Bose, Kaushik Ganguly, Mir, Chandreyee Ghosh and Om Sahani among others. Priyanka Poddar has written the story, screenplay and dialogues for the movie while Abhra Chakraborty has done the research work. Soumik Haldar is the DOP. The ace musical duo Sourendro Soumyojit have composed the music, with Tonmoy Chakroborty as the art director. The movie is edited by Pranoy Dasgupta and Suchismita Dasgupta has done the costumes.
Binodiini promises to be an evocative film, shedding light on the untold stories of women and the price they pay for daring to dream. The movie is all set to release on January, 23.