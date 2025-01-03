The newest poster of ‘Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ features Chandan Roy Sanyal as Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb

A special poster of the much-anticipated film Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan, that sees Rukmini Maitra as Binodiini Nati was unveiled on January 1, which introduces the very versatile actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in a transformative portrayal of the revered Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee, at the Binodini Theatre in the presence of the cast and crew members. The unveiling happened a day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee renamed Star Theatre as Binodini Theatre.

The film narrates the inspiring yet heart-wrenching journey of a young girl from the red-light district of North Kolkata who dared to dream of becoming a theatre sensation. Against all odds, she carved her path to stardom as Nati Binodini, a name that became synonymous with excellence in Bengali theatre. However, her rise was riddled with societal prejudice and challenges, as the shadow of her past continually threatened to overshadow her achievements.