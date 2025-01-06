Golden Globes 2025: Demi Moore wins Best Actress for ‘The Substance’, delivers an emotional acceptance speech

Demi Moore received a standing ovation and delivered a powerful speech upon winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy or Musical for her role in The Substance. The award marks a significant milestone in her career, as she revealed it’s her first acting win in over 45 years in the industry.

Visibly moved, Demi told the audience, “Oh wow. I really wasn’t expecting that. I’m just in shock right now. I’ve been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor. I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”