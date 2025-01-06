Salman Khan's revenge drama 'Sikandar's final leg of shoot underway

Salman Khan's Sikandar is undoubtedly the biggest film of the year, eagerly awaited by everyone. Amidst the rising craze for the film, the recently released teaser created a massive stir, showcasing Salman Khan in a never-before-seen action avatar. His power-packed dialogues make his return even more thrilling and impactful. Interestingly, the film is an original story, brought to the audience by the powerful trio of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director A.R. Murugadoss, and superstar Salman Khan. The final leg of shooting is currently underway.
Sikandar promises to be an action-packed revenge drama, with Salman Khan delivering high-octane action sequences alongside Sharman Joshi, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film also features a grand song, choreographed by Farah Khan, shot at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The film’s songs are composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The cinematography is by Tirru and editing is by Vivek Harshan.
The teaser that was released just a few days back sees Salman Khan in and as Sikandar, in his usual grand persona, stating "Suna Hai Bhot saare Log Mere Peeche Pare hain, Bass mere mudhne ki der hain!
Keeping the theme of the film and the charisma of the actor, the lyrics accompanies the teaser, amplifying his commanding presence, and no brownie points in guessing that the teaser has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, and no one can keep calm to witness another fantastic action-packed film from Salman.
Here's how the lyrics go:
"Har dil ka wo ek dilaawar… jane jigar, wo hai kaon Sikandar,
Alag andaaz me phirta hai, banjar-banjar.. Kaun Sikandar!"
Sikandar is all set to hit the screens on Eid 2025.