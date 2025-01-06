Salman Khan's revenge drama 'Sikandar's final leg of shoot underway

Salman Khan's Sikandar is undoubtedly the biggest film of the year, eagerly awaited by everyone. Amidst the rising craze for the film, the recently released teaser created a massive stir, showcasing Salman Khan in a never-before-seen action avatar. His power-packed dialogues make his return even more thrilling and impactful. Interestingly, the film is an original story, brought to the audience by the powerful trio of producer Sajid Nadiadwala, director A.R. Murugadoss, and superstar Salman Khan. The final leg of shooting is currently underway.

Sikandar promises to be an action-packed revenge drama, with Salman Khan delivering high-octane action sequences alongside Sharman Joshi, Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film also features a grand song, choreographed by Farah Khan, shot at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The film’s songs are composed by Pritam, while the background score is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The cinematography is by Tirru and editing is by Vivek Harshan.