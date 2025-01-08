Joju George's 'Pani' OTT release date is here

Speaking about the film’s OTT release, Joju George shared, “Pani is not just about unearthing hidden truths; it’s about exploring the cost of doing so. It’s a story about family, loyalty, justice, and vengeance, where every decision comes with a heavy price. This film is not only an action thriller but also a profound exploration of the human psyche. We’re excited that after resonating with audiences in theaters, Pani will now be available to a wider audience on Sony LIV, allowing us to share this emotional journey with viewers everywhere.”

In addition to directing, writing, and acting, Joju George leads a talented ensemble cast, including Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George in pivotal roles. Produced by M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under AD Studios, the film features cinematography by Venu ISC and Jinto George.