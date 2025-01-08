Cinema

Upcoming film ‘Jhumur’ set to inspire audiences

This Barun Das directorial highlights the struggles and strength of a tribal girl in her fight for justice and equality
Raj Shree
The upcoming movie Jhumur is set to leave audiences inspired and introspective. Directed by Barun Das and produced by Satya Ranjan Sil and Raj Shree, this gripping narrative delves into the life of Jhumur Murmu, a gifted adivasi girl who battles societal evils with resilience and determination.

Set against the backdrop of Jhumur’s humble tribal roots, the story charts her journey to Kolkata, where she joins a prestigious university. The narrative weaves together Jhumur’s past and present, showcasing her brave confrontation with danger in her village when she defended herself against a man-eating jackal, juxtaposed with the challenges of urban predators. The film’s compelling storyline serves as a powerful commentary on gender-based violence and inequality.

The cast of Jhumur

The cast features Raj Shree in the titular role, supported by veterans like Laboni Sarkar, Kharaj Mukherjee, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee. John also plays a pivotal role, adding depth to this ensemble. Jhumur is more than just a movie; it’s a call to action. Scheduled for release soon, this thought-provoking drama is poised to resonate with audiences nationwide.

Glimpses from the premiere of 'Parama'
Jhumur
Barun Das
Raj Shree
Tribal girl

