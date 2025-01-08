Upcoming film ‘Jhumur’ set to inspire audiences

The upcoming movie Jhumur is set to leave audiences inspired and introspective. Directed by Barun Das and produced by Satya Ranjan Sil and Raj Shree, this gripping narrative delves into the life of Jhumur Murmu, a gifted adivasi girl who battles societal evils with resilience and determination.

Set against the backdrop of Jhumur’s humble tribal roots, the story charts her journey to Kolkata, where she joins a prestigious university. The narrative weaves together Jhumur’s past and present, showcasing her brave confrontation with danger in her village when she defended herself against a man-eating jackal, juxtaposed with the challenges of urban predators. The film’s compelling storyline serves as a powerful commentary on gender-based violence and inequality.