Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reloaded version’s release postponed to January 17

The release of the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has been rescheduled to January 17 from its previously announced date of January 11.
The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the update on their social media accounts, citing technical delays in content processing as the reason for the postponement.
In a post on X, the production house said, “Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from January 17 instead of January 11. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery.”
The reloaded version will feature 20 minutes of additional content, adding to the film’s already immense appeal.
Since its release on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered records, grossing an incredible INR 1831 crore in just 32 days. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema.
Directed by Sukumar and featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film follows the gripping journey of Pushpa Raj. After losing everything, Pushpa rises to power as the head of a syndicate dealing in the illegal trade of red sandalwood.
The Pushpa series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and electrifying performances. Fans are eagerly awaiting the extended reloaded version, which promises even more excitement and drama.