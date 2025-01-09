Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reloaded version’s release postponed to January 17

The release of the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, has been rescheduled to January 17 from its previously announced date of January 11.

The film’s producers, Mythri Movie Makers, shared the update on their social media accounts, citing technical delays in content processing as the reason for the postponement.

In a post on X, the production house said, “Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theatres from January 17 instead of January 11. Wishing everyone a happy Sankranthi. The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets more fiery.”