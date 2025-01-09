Participate or keep it quiet? Recent sing-alongs tap into larger discussion on moviegoing etiquette

As movie theaters worked to entice Americans back into seats after COVID-19 lockdowns and labour strikes, the industry marketed blockbuster films like Wicked and the dueling releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer as no less than cultural events.

But when certain movies become 'events' unto themselves, sometimes different behavior accompanies them.

During the theatrical run of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour last fall, fans danced and belted lyrics in the theaters, sharing their glee on social media. Last year, fans at early screenings of Wicked did the same, to the chagrin of other moviegoers. One video of a woman dressed as Glinda the Good Witch racked up over a million views on TikTok and beyond for announcing to her theatre, "I'm here to hear Cynthia and Ariana sing, not you."

After a period of growing accustomed to watching movies only from the comforts of home, Americans have been slowly returning to theaters following COVID-19 lockdowns. Along the way, as attendance spikes, the question of how to behave as part of a moviegoing audience has become a topic of passionate online debate.