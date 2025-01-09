Raveena Tandon shares nostalgic throwback pic with Salman Khan from ‘Andaaz Apna Apna’

https://youtube.com/shorts/_bPl7lsrEVY?si=Ima8iZQBT4pF8iqARaveena Tandon recently took fans down memory lane by sharing a throwback picture with Salman Khan from their iconic action-comedy, Andaaz Apna Apna.
On her Instagram stories, the artiste posted a behind-the-scenes snapshot where Salman is seen lifting her, both flashing cheerful smiles.
The cult classic, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi starred Salman, Aamir Khan, Raveena and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The movie which was released in 1994 remains a favourite among audiences.
Speculations about a sequel to Andaaz Apna Apna have been circulating for a while now. In a recent live interaction, Aamir confirmed that Rajkumar is developing a script for Andaaz Apna Apna 2. However, he clarified that the project is still in its early stages.
Raveena also expressed her excitement about the possibility of revisiting the film. During a media interaction, she said, “I would be thrilled to revisit Andaaz Apna Apna. Reimagining this comedy with a fresh perspective would be an exciting challenge."
She even suggested that working alongside actors like Ranveer Singh or Ayushmann Khurrana could add a modern twist while honouring the essence of the original characters.
Meanwhile, Raveena’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Azaad, alongside Amaan Devgan. The film, scheduled to release on January 17, boasts a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. The team is currently busy with promotions for the drama, produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.
