Mainak Bhaumik dives into middle-class struggles, moral dilemmas and high-stakes crime in his latest work
What happens when an ordinary middle-class couple is thrust into an dangerous situation? Mainak Bhaumik’s latest directorial, Bhaggyolokkhi, takes audiences on a gripping journey through dark humour, suspense, and the moral quandaries of survival. The film promises an edge-of-the-seat experience while staying true to Mainak’s signature touch of relatability. In this candid conversation with Indulge, the filmmaker opens up about the inspirations, challenges, and creative choices that brought Bhaggyolokkhi to life.
You have mostly made slice-of-life, emotional and relatable films. What inspired you to explore themes of middle-class struggles intersecting with crime and suspense?
After 'Bibaho Diaries', I wanted to create a story about a couple facing a crisis far bigger than just domestic squabbles. The idea of a suitcase full of money or a dead body came to me while brainstorming. It felt exciting to add a fantasy quotient to the story. I’ve always explored interpersonal relationships, but this time, I wanted to amp it up. For the last five years, I’ve been drawn to content like Breaking Bad, Ozark, and Squid Game. There was this hypocrisy in my work, I wasn’t reflecting what I watched or found fascinating. 'Bhaggyolokkhi' changes that.
Satya and Kaberi’s lives represent ordinary people thrown into extraordinary situations. How did you ensure their story felt authentic and relatable?
Normal people aren’t powerful or influential, so I wanted to explore how a regular middle-class couple would handle a crisis like this. At first, they’d panic, but eventually, adrenaline would take over. Their struggles—career pressures, inflation—are universal. That’s why this story could work in any language.
How did you decide on Solanki and Ritwick to play a couple dealing with such high stakes?
I envisioned ordinary people dealing with dark, sarcastic situations. Ritwick da was an instant choice because he embodies that complexity. For his partner, I wanted someone neutral yet compelling. Solanki was someone I’d wanted to work with, and this was the perfect opportunity.
The film presents moral challenges for the characters. How do you hope the audience reacts to these dilemmas?
Society as a whole is corrupt, it’s easier for industrialists or politicians to navigate immoral crises. But what about regular people? When Satya and Kaberi encounter a dead body and a suitcase of money, they face moral questions that challenge their values. What’s moral for people in survival mode?
What techniques did you use to maintain tension, especially with the sudden death of Sayan and the mystery surrounding the money?
'Bhaggyolokkhi' heavily relies on sound design. Every scene, even walking, has layered sounds—like drones—that build tension. This makes the atmosphere eerie and immersive.
What do you want viewers to reflect on after watching‚ 'Bhaggyolokkhi'?
I want them to reflect on how they feel 30 seconds after the credits roll. It’s dark yet humorous, leaving audiences questioning morality and their own responses in similar situations.