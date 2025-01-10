Mainak Bhaumik dives into middle-class struggles, moral dilemmas and high-stakes crime in his latest work

A

After 'Bibaho Diaries', I wanted to create a story about a couple facing a crisis far bigger than just domestic squabbles. The idea of a suitcase full of money or a dead body came to me while brainstorming. It felt exciting to add a fantasy quotient to the story. I’ve always explored interpersonal relationships, but this time, I wanted to amp it up. For the last five years, I’ve been drawn to content like Breaking Bad, Ozark, and Squid Game. There was this hypocrisy in my work, I wasn’t reflecting what I watched or found fascinating. 'Bhaggyolokkhi' changes that.