Solanki Roy delves into violence and middle-class struggles in Mainak Bhaumik’s new thriller
A mundane life spiralling into chaos, a suitcase stuffed with secrets, and a web of danger, Mainak Bhaumik’s Bhaggyolokkhi packs all this into a gripping crime thriller. Solanki Roy steps into the shoes of Kaberi Ganguly, a middle-class woman whose world is turned upside down after a twist of fate, with Ritwick Chakraborty as her co-star. She chats with Indulge about the film that explores a couple’s understated bond, their descent into a shadowy underworld, and what makes it a compelling watch.
Kaberi seems to be caught between a mundane life and a sudden dangerous situation. How did you approach portraying such a complex transformation?
Mainak da gave me a detailed socio-economic background of Kaberi. Once I started embodying her, I explored her mannerisms, how she dresses, walks, talks, and even her smallest habits. These little details helped me truly become Kaberi.
What was the most intense moment for you while shooting, especially as Kaberi gets involved in the web of heroin trafficking?
There were several intense moments involving violence, gore, and blood—things I hadn’t experienced before in my career. It wasn’t a problem, but it was new. My only prior experience with violence was in Dhanbad Blues, but it wasn’t central to my storyline. Performing in this project was an entirely different thrill.
Kaberi represents many middle-class women managing daily stress. Were there moments in her story that you personally related to?
Her growing-up phase resonated with me. I come from a middle-class family, so I could relate to her background, though not her current struggles.
How does the dynamic between Satya and Kaberi evolve through the story, especially under the strain of such unusual circumstances?
It’s fascinating. Theirs is not a typical love story. They’ve been together for 10 to 15 years, so their bond is understated and real. The story doesn’t focus on a cutesy couple but rather on partners navigating a crisis together. Their chemistry shifts subtly as they adapt to being partners in crime, which brings a fresh layer to their equation.
How was working with Ritwick Chakraborty?
It was like attending a daily acting masterclass. Ritwick da is an ambivert, he takes time to open up but is incredibly humble and down-to-earth. Working with him felt like discovering a treasure.
What message or emotions do you think the audience will take away from Kaberi’s journey?
Life is unpredictable, so there’s no point in over-planning. You never know what lies ahead.