Solanki Roy delves into violence and middle-class struggles in Mainak Bhaumik’s new thriller

A mundane life spiralling into chaos, a suitcase stuffed with secrets, and a web of danger, Mainak Bhaumik’s Bhaggyolokkhi packs all this into a gripping crime thriller. Solanki Roy steps into the shoes of Kaberi Ganguly, a middle-class woman whose world is turned upside down after a twist of fate, with Ritwick Chakraborty as her co-star. She chats with Indulge about the film that explores a couple’s understated bond, their descent into a shadowy underworld, and what makes it a compelling watch.