Mithila Palkar-starrer 'Sweet Dreams' explores love and serendipity across realms of dreams

Actress Mithila Palkar will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sweet Dreams, directed by Victor Mukherjee. The film tells the story of two strangers whose lives become intertwined through the mystical realm of dreams.
The film also features Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra, and boasts a soulful soundtrack created by Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta, perfectly capturing its dreamy and whimsical tone.
Sweet Dreams explores themes of serendipity and the profound connection of love that transcends the ordinary. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, under the banners of Jio Studios and Mango People Media, the film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 24.
Mithila Palkar’s acting journey began with the 2014 Marathi short film Majha Honeymoon, which was screened at the 16th Mumbai International Film Festival. She gained further recognition when Dhruv Sehgal, whom she met at Thespo (QTP's annual theatre festival), encouraged her to audition for the YouTube satire series News Darshan. This led to her first web series, Girl in the City, followed by a number of YouTube projects for Pocket Aces, including the popular web series Little Things. She starred alongside Dhruv Sehgal in Little Things, which became a hit and was later published as a book by Penguin Random House.
In 2018, Netflix acquired the Little Things franchise, and its second season premiered on the platform in October 2018. Mithila also appeared alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Irrfan Khan in the film Karwaan, which released on August 3, 2018. In 2019, she starred in the Netflix original film Chopsticks.