Mithila Palkar-starrer 'Sweet Dreams' explores love and serendipity across realms of dreams

Actress Mithila Palkar will soon be seen in the upcoming film Sweet Dreams, directed by Victor Mukherjee. The film tells the story of two strangers whose lives become intertwined through the mystical realm of dreams.

The film also features Amol Parashar, Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra, and boasts a soulful soundtrack created by Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit, and Akashdeep Sengupta, perfectly capturing its dreamy and whimsical tone.

Sweet Dreams explores themes of serendipity and the profound connection of love that transcends the ordinary. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, under the banners of Jio Studios and Mango People Media, the film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 24.