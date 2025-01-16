Actor-filmmaker Joydeep Mukherjee on his first release of the year, ‘Oporichito’

A

Oporichito is different from most thrillers that we read or watch. This film neither has any police officer or a detective solving the case, nor has it any specific crime like murder. The film revolves around a man who meets with an accident, suffers a head injury and loses his memory. He feels he knows people who are actually oporichito (unknown) to him, while those who know him find him to be a completely new person. The story revolves around three people primarily—the victim (Ritwick Chakraborty), his wife (Ishaa Saha) and a police officer (Anirban Chakrabarti). Who is telling the truth? Is anyone being framed? These questions will keep hovering in your head, until a point when the audiences will get the answers.