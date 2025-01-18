Hema Malini syndrome inspires new Bengali film; poster and teaser launched

The teaser and poster for Hema Malini, a Bengali film directed by Paramita Munsi, were unveiled on January 17, 2025. Hema Malini is not a biopic but a unique love story exploring modern emotional connections. The film revolves around Dr. Dharmendra Dutta, a homeopathic doctor, played by Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Manik Mukherjee, a filmmaker, played by Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.
"I know all these characters of this film are inspired by my own life. It's a love story, with comedy and emotions in it," said the director herself. Dr. Dharmendra meets a woman who claims to suffer from Hema Malini syndrome, while Manik seeks the help of a new age astrologer to create a movie on the same. Chiranjeet Chakraborty and Rahul Arunoday Banerjee headline the cast, alongside newcomers Papia Rao and Roshni Datta.
The interconnected storylines feature a strong ensemble, including Piyali Munsi, Bhashwar Banerjee, Kanchana Moitra, Alok Sanyal and others. Special cameo appearances by Chaiti Ghoshal, Debleena Dutta, and Papia Adhikari add depth to the narrative. The film’s music highlights a Bengali kheyal by Kabir Suman, alongside a Rabindrasangeet playback debut by Rupam Islam. Additional songs feature vocalists like Anindya Bose and Megh Banerjee. Slated for a mid-2025 release, Hema Malini merges heartfelt storytelling with an ensemble of artistic talent, making it one to look forward to.