Impact of LA wildfires on Hollywood awards season: Updated dates announced

Hollywood’s awards season is experiencing significant delays and disruptions due to the ongoing wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area. Multiple guilds and organisations involved in hosting major awards shows are providing near-daily updates as they navigate these challenges.

Here’s an overview of key upcoming awards shows, including new dates for nominations:

Academy Award Nominations (January 23)

The Oscar nominations were delayed twice, originally scheduled for January 17 and then January 19, to accommodate an extended voting deadline. The delays were due to the impact of wildfires on many Academy members. The nominations will be announced via a virtual presentation, eliminating on-site press coverage.

Grammy Awards (February 2)

The Grammys were unaffected by the wildfires, as nominations were announced in November. However, some related events, including Universal Music Group's showcase and after-party, were cancelled to redirect resources toward wildfire recovery.

Critics Choice Awards (February 7)

Originally set for January 12, these awards were delayed twice and will now take place at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, near the fire-affected Pacific Palisades. The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler.

Producers and Directors Guild Awards (February 8)

Both awards shows, untelevised and held in Los Angeles, are scheduled for the same night. The PGA’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award and the DGA’s awards often align closely with the Oscars, with their winners frequently going on to secure Best Picture and Director Oscars.

Writers Guild Awards (February 15)

The Writers Guild will honour screenwriters for adapted and original feature film scripts, as well as documentaries and television. This event is untelevised.

BAFTA Awards (February 16)

The British equivalent of the Oscars will be hosted by David Tennant. The BAFTAs proceeded with nominations unaffected by the wildfires.