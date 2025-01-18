Jamie Foxx reveals Quentin Tarantino initially considered him "too cool" for 'Django Unchained' lead role

The making of Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained provides a fascinating glimpse into the collaborative process between director and actors. In a recent interview, Jamie Foxx, who portrays the titular slave-turned-bounty hunter, revealed that director Quentin Tarantino offered valuable feedback on his initial performance.

As per a popular media source, during his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show Jamie revealed that Quentin, known for his meticulous attention to detail and his unique cinematic vision, observed that his initial portrayal of Django exhibited a certain degree of "coolness" that might not fully resonate with the character's lived experience as a slave. “I worked with him on ‘Django Unchained’, and he was very strict. I was playing a slave, but he told me I was too cool to be a slave and that I needed to let all the trappings of my real life go. Once I stripped all those things away, the role made sense,” he said, as per the source. While potentially challenging, this observation ultimately deepened Jamie Foxx's understanding of the role.

Quentin's guidance encouraged Jamie to delve deeper into the character's emotional and psychological complexities, stripping away any superficial layers to reveal the raw vulnerability and resilience of a man who has endured unimaginable suffering. Quentin earlier also addressed the gruesome nature of the depiction of violence against slaves, that many found disturbing. "If I were to show it a thousand times worse, to me, that wouldn't be exploitative, that would just be how it is. If you can't take it, you can't take it,” Quentin Tarantino said during a National Public Radio (NPR) appearance, as per the media source.

Django Unchained remains a critical and commercial success, lauded for its stylish direction, sharp dialogue, and unforgettable performances. Jamie Foxx was seen latest on Netflix entertainer Back in Action starring alongside Cameron Diaz.